The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of safety Mike Edwards to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Edwards, 27, spent last season with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs following four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A native of Cincinnati, Edwards appeared in all 17 games for the team last season, recording 51 tackles, a sack, an interception and two fumble recoveries, including a 101-yard touchdown return.

Originally taken with 99th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kentucky, Edwards had seven tackles and a deflected pass in the team's 25-22 Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Edwards was also a member of the Bucs' Super Bowl LV-winning team.

For his career, Edwards has 235 tackles, 3.0 sacks and eight interceptions including three pick-sixes in 75 games.