Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard found the end zone for the fifth time this season against the Green Bay Packers to tie his career high set in his 2021 rookie season. The Edmonton, Alta., native tallied 43 yards on 16 carries and caught a pass for eight yards.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers

2023 stats CAR YDS TDS BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 204 774 5 Edmonton Oklahoma State 2021

Sydney Brown Philadelphia Eagles

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 26 0 0 London Illinois 2023

Week 16 vs. New York Giants: Illinois product and London, Ont., native Sydney Brown recorded an assisted tackle and logged 26 snaps on defence in the Eagles' 33-25 win over the Giants.

Chase Brown Cincinnati Bengals

2023 stats CAR YDS TDS BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 30 131 0 London Illinois 2023

Week 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Bengals running back and London, Ont., native Chase Brown ran for 16 yards on four carries against their AFC North rival Steelers.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 22 3.5 5 Nigeria Manitoba 2016

Week 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys: B.C.-born University of Oregon product Jevon Holland did not play for the Dolphins against the Cowboys as he was out with a knee injury. Holland missed his fourth straight game.

John Metchie Houston Texans

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 13 144 0 Taiwan Alabama 2022

Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns: Brampton, Ont., native John Metchie III was held off the stat sheet as he did not record a reception on three targets in the Texans' 36-22 loss to the Browns.

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 20 0 0 Calgary Ole Miss 2022

Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills: A native Calgarian and product of Ole Miss, Deane Leonard did not play for the Chargers in Week 16 against the Bills.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 37 4.5 6 Oakville Brown Undrafted

Week 16 vs. New Orleans Saints: Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht recorded a hit on the quarterback and three combined tackles against the Saints.

Nathan Shepherd New Orleans Saints

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 23 2.5 2 Ajax Fort Hays St. 2018

Week 16 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Ajax's own Nathan Shepherd amassed a pair of solo tackles and picked up a pair of quarterback hits against fellow Canadian Hoecht and the Rams.

Taylor Rapp Buffalo Bills

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 32 537 2 Brampton Tennessee 2021

Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills: Tennessee product Joshua Palmer made his first start since suffering an injury against the Chicago Bears in Week . The native of Brampton, Ont., caught five passes for 47 yards against the Bills.

Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons