Alberta-born Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 4. The 24-year-old Oklahoma State product led the Panthers' backfield with 41 rushing yards on 14 carries and caught a pair of passes for 12 yards in their 21-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers

2023 stats CAR YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 26 119 0 Edmonton Oklahoma State 2021 Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings: Alberta-born Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 4. The 24-year-old Oklahoma State product led the Panthers' backfield with 41 rushing yards on 14 carries and caught a pair of passes for 12 yards in their 21-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 27 0 0 Coquitlam Oregon 2021

Week 4 vs. Buffalo Bills: Jevon Holland, 24, recorded four solo tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills one week following a one-sided 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 11 160 1 Brampton Tennessee 2021

Week 4 vs. Las Vegas Raiders: University of Tennessee product and native of Brampton, Ont., native Joshua Palmer went for a season-high 77 yards on three receptions in the Los Angeles Chargers' 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old led the team in receiving and averaged 25.67 yards per reception

John Metchie - Houston Texans

John Metchie Houston Texans

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 4 52 0 Taiwan Alabama 2022

Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brampton's John Metchie set a career-high 22 receiving yards on one reception in the Houston Texans' 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 23-year-old played in his third straight game after missing the Texans' season-opener.

Chase Claypool - Chicago Bears

Chase Claypool Chicago Bears

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 4 51 1 Abbotsford Notre Dame 2020 Week 4 vs. Denver Broncos: Abbotsford, B.C., native Chase Claypool was made inactive for the Chicago Bears in their 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. Post-game reports indicate that the 25-year-old Notre Dame product was asked by the Bears' coaching staff to not attend the game. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Monday that Claypool will remain away from the team when the Bears take on the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

David Onyemata - Atlanta Falcons David Onyemata Atlanta Falcons 2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 5 1.5 3 Nigeria Manitoba 2016

Week 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: David Onyemata, a 30-year-old Nigerian-born product from the University of Manitoba, pulled Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence down for 1.5 sacks in the Atlanta Falcons' 23-7 win in London as part of the NFL International Series.

Jesse Luketa - Arizona Cardinals

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 3 0 0 Ottawa Penn State 2022

Week 4 vs. San Francisco 49ers: Ottawa's Jesse Luketa recorded an assisted tackle and logged 15 snaps on offence, 20 snaps on defence in the Arizona Cardinals' 35-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 7 0.5 0 Oakville Brown Undrafted

Week 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts: Michael Hoecht, a 25-year-old Oakville, Ont., native, recorded a solo tackle in the Los Angeles Rams' 29-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Brown University product tallied four assisted tackles and played 61 snaps on defence.

Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 16 0 0 Montreal Minnesota 2021

Week 4 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Montreal, Que., native Benjamin St-Juste racked up five solo tackles in the Washington Commanders' 34-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime.

Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons

Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons

2023 stats GAMES BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 4 Victoriaville Syracuse 2023

Week 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Victoriaville's Matthew Bergeron helped the Atlanta Falcons rush for 127 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars across the pond in their 23-7 loss at London's Wembley Stadium.