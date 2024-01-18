NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday they had finished a virtual interview with Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, making him the sixth different person to talk to Tennessee about its open head coaching job.

Brown, 37, is the second Black coach to interview with the Titans, who fired Mike Vrabel on Jan. 9 after six seasons. Brown was hired by Carolina as offensive coordinator in February 2023. He also interviewed for the Houston job that went to DeMeco Ryans.

He started coaching running backs in the NFL in 2020 with the Los Angeles Rams, added the title of assistant head coach in 2021 and then coached tight ends as assistant head coach in 2022. Brown started coaching in college with stops at Georgia, Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, Miami and South Carolina.

The Titans interviewed Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Wednesday night. They also have interviewed Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

No NFL team can interview coaching candidates in person until Monday after the divisional round of the playoffs.

