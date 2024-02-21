Justin Fields says he hopes to remain with the Chicago Bears, but acknowledges that the decision is not his.

The 24-year-old quarterback addressed his future on Wednesday when he appeared on the podcast hosted by teammate Equanimeous St. Brown and his brother, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Bears hold the first overall pick in April's NFL Draft and speculation is mounting that the Bears could use the pick to take pivot Caleb Williams out of USC and ship Fields elsewhere.

"I can't see myself playing in another place," Fields told the St. Brown brothers. "If it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city's lit. The fans there, they're great."

But Fields, who was the 11th overall pick of the 2021 draft out of Ohio State, says he recognizes that it's a business and is looking forward to the day the speculation is over, one way or the other.

“Whatever happens, happens," Fields said. "I feel like the biggest thing going on with this right now is I just want it to be over. Just let me know if I’m getting traded, let me know if I’m staying."

A native of Kennesaw, GA, Fields also threw cold water on his unfollowing of the team on social media as a sign of an impending split.

“I still mess with the Bears,” Fields said. “I’m trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL, I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline.”

In 13 games in 2023, his third season in the league, Fields threw for 2,562 yards on 227-for-370 passing with 16 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He added 657 yards and four more TDs on the ground.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to get underway on Apr. 25 in Detroit.