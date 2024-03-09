SCOREBOARD

Report: Browns acquire WR Jeudy from Broncos for two draft picks

Jerry Jeudy Denver Broncos Jerry Jeudy - Getty Images
The Cleveland Browns have acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round picks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Jeudy, 24, appeared in 16 games for the Broncos last season, with 758 yards receiving and two touchdowns. 

A first-round pick (15th overall) by Denver at the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeudy won a CFP national championship in 2017 with Alabama.   