The Cleveland Browns have acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round picks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jeudy, 24, appeared in 16 games for the Broncos last season, with 758 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

A first-round pick (15th overall) by Denver at the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeudy won a CFP national championship in 2017 with Alabama.