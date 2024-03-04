The Denver Broncos announced Monday they will be moving on from quarterback Russell Wilson, saying they will release him at the start of the new league year next week.

"We spoke to Russell Wilson today to inform him of his release after the start of the league year," Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Peyton said in a statement.

"On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career."

"As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this offseason and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency," the statement added.

Wilson, 35, played in 15 games for the Broncos in 2023, throwing for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The nine-time Pro-Bowler was acquired by the Broncos in 2022 after playing 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2012-21), winning a Super Bowl in 2014.

The Broncos benched Wilson with two games left in the regular season, opting to go with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback.