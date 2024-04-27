The Detroit Lions drafted Canadian offensive tackle Giovanni Manu with the 126th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is the highest Canadian to be drafted out of USPORTS since Vaughn Martin was drafted 113th overall by the then San Diego Chargers in 2009.

The Pitt Meadows, B.C., native played at he University of British Columbia. He was a second-team All-Canadian in 2023 and helped UBC reach their first Vanier Cup appearance since 2015.

More to come.