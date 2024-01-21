Lions, Bucs tied at halftime of divisional playoff game
Jared Goff - The Canadian Press
The Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were tied 10-10 at halftime of their divisional playoff game on Sunday.
Baker Mayfield connected with Cade Otton for a two-yard touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter to help knot the score.
The Lions had opened a 10-3 lead when Jared Goff found Josh Reynolds for a nine-yard score earlier in the second quarter.
The teams exchanged field goals in the opening frame.
The winner will advance to the NFC Championship and face the San Francisco 49ers