The Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were tied 10-10 at halftime of their divisional playoff game on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield connected with Cade Otton for a two-yard touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter to help knot the score.

The Lions had opened a 10-3 lead when Jared Goff found Josh Reynolds for a nine-yard score earlier in the second quarter.

The teams exchanged field goals in the opening frame.

The winner will advance to the NFC Championship and face the San Francisco 49ers