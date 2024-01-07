With the AFC East on the line, the playoff bound Miami Dolphins could be without two of their key offensive players for Sunday's regular season finale against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who are both listed as questionable, are expected to miss Miami's Week 18 clash against the Bills with their injuries.

#Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) — both listed as questionable — are not expected to play Sunday night vs. the #Bills, per me and @RapSheet.



Both should be ready for the playoffs. But Miami will try to win the AFC East without them. pic.twitter.com/n0ZQVwkPUD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2024

Mostert is dealing with a knee/ankle injury while Waddle has an ankle problem. Pelissero notes that both should be ready for the playoffs.

Mostert, 31, and Waddle, 25, haven't played since Christmas Eve against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 11-5 Dolphins have already clinched at least a Wild Card spot in the AFC and can win their first divisional title since 2008 with a victory over the Bills

Buffalo, who are 10-6 after winning four consecutive games, will capture their fourth straight AFC East crown with a win. However a loss could see them outside of the playoffs entirely for the first time since 2018 if the Jacksonville Jaguars are able to defeat the Tennessee Titans earlier on Sunday.

The Bills hammered the Dolphins 48-20 in Buffalo in Week 4.

Mostert is having a career season for the Dolphins, rushing for 1,012 yard and a league-best 18 touchdowns on the ground. Waddle has 72 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

You can watch the Dolphins battle the Bills Sunday night at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN 1/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.