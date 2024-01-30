Arthur Smith has landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former Atlanta Falcons head coach is set to become the club's new offensive coordinator, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The #Steelers are expected to hire former #Falcons coach Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator, per sources.



Smith had a top run game as #Titans OC before heading to Atlanta three years ago. Now he’ll be coaching Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and company in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/8QH8okMNgG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2024

Smith, 41, spent the past three seasons with the Falcons, going 21-30 and missing the playoffs in all three years.

Prior to joining the Falcons, Smith spent 10 seasons with the Tennessee Titans, serving as OC for the final two.

Smith will succeed Matt Canada, who was fired by the Steelers in the midst of his third season in November. The team's running backs coach Eddie Faulkner had served as OC on an interim basis.