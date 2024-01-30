Report: Ex-Falcons coach Smith joins Steelers as OC
Arthur Smith - The Canadian Press
Arthur Smith has landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The former Atlanta Falcons head coach is set to become the club's new offensive coordinator, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Smith, 41, spent the past three seasons with the Falcons, going 21-30 and missing the playoffs in all three years.
Prior to joining the Falcons, Smith spent 10 seasons with the Tennessee Titans, serving as OC for the final two.
Smith will succeed Matt Canada, who was fired by the Steelers in the midst of his third season in November. The team's running backs coach Eddie Faulkner had served as OC on an interim basis.