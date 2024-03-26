Cornerback Tre'Davious White is signing a one-year contract worth $8.5 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. The deal has a max value of $10 million.

His agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of @unisportsmgmt confirmed the deal. More secondary help for the Rams. pic.twitter.com/86OwURUQ3V — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2024

White, 29, spent his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills after they selected him with the 27th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Shreveport, Louis. native totaled 12 tackles and one interception before a torn ACL ended his season after just four games last year.

White is a two-time Pro Bowler and was named AP First-Team All-Pro in 2019, when he led the league with six interceptions in 15 games.

Injuries have derailed his career of late, as White has played in 21 of a possible 50 games the past three seasons.

In 82 career games, White has recorded 311 tackles and 18 interceptions.