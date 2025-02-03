On Sunday, Feb. 9 the 2024 National Football League season will come to a close as Super Bowl LIX is played at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans.

The matchup features a rematch of the title game from two years ago with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs trying to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls going up against Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City returns to the Super Bowl after a thrilling 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills that saw four lead changes and 752 total yards of offence in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs took a lead that they would never relinquish on a field goal with just over three and a half minutes in the fourth quarter and the defence stood strong the rest of the way for the win.

Mahomes threw for 245 passing yards with one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns while Xavier Worthy had 85 receiving yards with touchdown in the victory.

A narrow victory is nothing new for the Chiefs with the team setting an NFL record of winning 17 consecutive games decided by one score.

The Eagles trip to Super Bowl LIX wasn't as dramatic, but no less resounding, pummeling the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game.

Most valuable player candidate Saquon Barkley stole the show early, running for two touchdowns in the first half and eventually ending up with 118 rushing yards with three touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts continued to prove that he is a star in the NFL, throwing for 246 yards with a passing touchdown and three rushing touchdowns in the victory.

Philadelphia was one of the hottest teams entering the NFL playoffs, winning 15 of their last 16 games dating back to Week 6. Their only loss came at the hands of the Commanders 36-33 in Week 16 after Hurts left the game with a concussion.

How to watch Super Bowl LIX:

When is Super Bowl LIX?

Sunday, Feb. 9

Comprehensive coverage of the Super Bowl starts at 6 p.m. ET. Kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl Sunday programming begins at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT on CTV with TSN beginning its pre-game show beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

TSN's full NFL broadcast schedule can be found here.

What Channel is Super Bowl LIX on?

TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca

CTV, CTV.ca

Super Bowl FAQ's

Who is playing the Super Bowl LXI halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show after picking up five Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Lamar, who's total Grammy count has gone up to 21, will be performing in his second Super Bowl after he came out as a guest for Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem,, and Mary J. Blige in 2022 in Los Angeles.

He will be joined on stage by fellow Grammy winner SZA as a guest.

When was the last time the Super Bowl was played in New Orleans?

The NFL's championship game was last played in New Orleans when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 for the franchise's second championship.

The game also featured a matchup between two brothers going heat-to-head against each other as coaches with John Harbaugh representing the Ravens and Jim Harbaugh representing the 49ers.

Super Bowl XLVII also had the nickname as the "Blackout Bowl" after a partial power outage suspended play for 34 minutes.

This season's game will mark the 11th time the Super Bowl has been hosted by New Orleans.

When was the Eagles last Super Bowl appearance?

Super Bowl LIX marks a rematch of the 2023 championship game that saw the Chiefs rally to beat the Eagles 38-35 to win their first of back-to-back titles.

Philadelphia held a 27-21 lead entering the fourth quarter when the Chiefs rallied for 17 points in the final 15 minutes to claim the victory.

Mahomes threw for 182 yards with three passing touchdowns for the win while tight end Travis Kelce had 81 receiving yards with a touchdown.

This is the Eagles' fifth trip to the Super Bowl and are looking for their second victory after winning in 2018.

When was the Chiefs last Super Bowl appearance?

The Chiefs have made the NFL's title game for three consecutive seasons and are looking to become the first team to win in three consecutive years.

Last season, the Chiefs won in dramatic fashion, defeating the 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Mahomes threw for 333 yards with two touchdowns while receiver Mercole Hardman was the hero, catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

This is the Chiefs' seventh appearance at the Super Bowl and have won the title four times in 1970, 2020, 2023, and 2024.