The 2024 NFL season kicks off with a bang as TSN and TSN+ will air a total of seven games in Week 1.

Here's a look at the full schedule and were you can find the games.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN 1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

Patrick Mahomes Chiefs

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens as the NFL regular season opens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Friday, Sept. 6 at 8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT on TSN+

Jordan Love Green Bay Packers

The first of five international games this season features a NFC battle between the Packers and Eagles from Sao Paulo, Brazil. The game will stream exclusively on TSN+.

Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1pm ET/10am PT on TSN3 and TSN+

TSN will carry two games during the 1pm ET slate in Week 1 with matchups still to be determined.

Sunday, Sept. 8 at 4pm ET/1pm PT on TSN3 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

TSN will carry one game during the 4pm ET slate in Week 1 with the matchup still to be determined.

Sunday, Sept. 8 at 7pm ET/4pm PT across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Matt Stafford Los Angeles Rams

The first Sunday Night Football game of the year features a rematch of last season's Wild Card playoff clash as Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams visit his former team in the Detroit Lions.

Monday, Sept. 9 at 8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Aaron Rodgers Jets

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles and was lost for the season in last year's Monday Night Football opener, will once again be featured in this year's first MNF game as his New York Jets travel to San Francisco to take on the NFC champion 49ers.