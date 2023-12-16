The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke from the active roster, it was announced Saturday.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports Rourke is expected to be added to the Jacksonville practice roster next week assuming he clears waivers. Lalji adds that because of the timing of the move, Rourke will still get paid his full salary this week.

The Victoria, B.C. native was signed to the Jags' active roster on Dec. 9 after starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an ankle injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4. Lawrence returned to start the Jaguars' next game on Dec. 10, meaning Rourke did not see any game action.

The 25-year-old Rourke signed with the Jaguars this off-season after a remarkable year with the CFL's BC Lions. He made an appearance on the team's active roster in October, but was assigned back to the practice roster a short time later.