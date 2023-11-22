Jam-packed American Thanksgiving highlights Week 12 coverage on TSN, TSN+

Coverage of the 2023 NFL season continues on TSN and TSN+, highlighted by an American Thanksgiving tripleheader on Thursday with the Detroit Lions hosting the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers battling the Seattle Seahawks

Action gets underway at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT between the Packers and Lions through the nightcap between the 49ers and Seahawks at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT LIVE across the TSN Network.



Division Rivalries on Thanksgiving Thursday

For the first time since 2013, NFC North foes meet with the coveted post-game turkey leg up for grabs as the Green Bay Packers (4-6) travel to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions (8-2).

After falling to the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, the Lions enter Thursday riding a three-game win streak, while the Pack have gone 2-2 in their last four.

TSN takes you to the Lone Star State for an afternoon tilt between NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys from Jerry World.

The 11th meeting all-time between Washington and the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, their last one dates back to 2020, when Antonio Gibson rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns in the Football Team's 41-16 win.

The Cowboys (7-3) currently sit two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) for first in the division, while the Commanders (4-7) find themselves in the hunt for a playoff berth.

Thursday closes with a bang as Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers travel to Seattle to take on Geno Smith the Seahawks.

Smith suffered a tricep injury in the Seahawks' 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, though head coach Pete Carroll stated that his starting quarterback will play.

The Seahawks (6-4) sit one game behind the 49ers (7-3) for the NFC West’s top spot.

After enduring a brief three-game losing streak, the 49ers responded in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, winning 34-3 and beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-14 in Week 11.

Jets turn to Boyle against Fins on Black Friday

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that Tim Boyle will get the start Friday when they host the Miami Dolphins.

The news comes in the wake of Boyle being thrust into the Jets' Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills as starter Zach Wilson found himself on the bench.

Boyle, 29, has played in 18 career NFL games during his time with the Packers (2019-20), Lions (2021), Chicago Bears (2022) and Jets, throwing for 607 yards, three touchdowns and nine interceptions.

After beating the New York Giants in Week 8, 13-10, the Jets have gone on to lose three straight games and look for Boyle to be the spark they need.

The AFC East-leading Dolphins, led by Tua Tagovailoa get their first look at the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets of the season.

NFL Sunday action headlined by RedZone on TSN+

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league Sunday with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

TSN and TSN+ also have you covered with two games during the 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. window.

Sitting second in the NFL with 2,962 passing yards and 17 touchdowns to five interceptions, Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud looks to make his case for NFL MVP against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The second quarterback off the board in the spring, Stroud has quickly proven to be a star as he set the record for most passing yards in a single game by a rookie with 470 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

On the other sideline, Lawrence is coming off a 262-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Tennessee Titans.

On TSN+, the New Orleans Saints visit the Atlanta Falcons in a battle of the NFC South.

The Falcons turn the offence back over to second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder as they look to snap a three-game skid.

The Falcons were 4-4 with the former Cincinnati Bearcat at the helm but opted to bench him in favour of Taylor Heinicke.

After starter Derek Carr exited with an injury, Jameis Winston could see action Sunday as the Saints hope to gain a two-game cushion on the Falcons for the top seed in the division.

The late window heads to Sin City as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders suffered their first loss under Interim head coach Antonio Pierce to the hands of the Dolphins 20-13 and look to rebound against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs also enter Sunday reeling from a loss of their own as Jason Kelce got the best of his brother Travis in the Philadelphia Eagles' win in the Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday Night Football.

Jackson, Herbert take centre stage on SNF

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens tangle with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

After going 1-1 in divisional games the past two weeks and losing star tight end Mark Andrews in the process, the Ravens (8-3) look to pull away from the NFC North race.

The Chargers (4-6) fight to remain in the playoff hunt and keep the seat of head coach Brandon Staley from getting warmer.

Bears, Vikings cap off week on MNF

Week 12 comes to a close in the Land of 10,000 Lakes as Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings host the Chicago Bears.

After being acquired by the Vikings at the deadline, Dobbs has quarterbacked the Vikings to a 2-1 record and thrown for four touchdowns to one interception in that time.

After beating No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, the Bears came hurdling back to earth a week later and lost their eighth game of the season to the Lions.

The Bears currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft by way of the Panthers.