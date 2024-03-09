The Kansas City Chiefs are in agreement with star defensive tackle Chris Jones on a five-year deal that includes $95 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The five-time Pro Bowler helped lead the Chiefs to back-to-back titles the last two seasons, and has contributed to each of their three titles in the last five seasons.

Jones was named AP First-Team All-Pro for the second consecutive season this last year, after he recorded 10.5 sacks, 30 tackles and 29 quarterback hits.

The 29-year-old has been a dominant force in the playoffs each of the last two years, where he recorded 2.5 sacks, 16 tackles and 12 QB hits in seven games. He made a game-saving play against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, making contact on Josh Allen to disrupt a throw to a wide-open target in the endzone.

With this deal, Jones becomes the highest-paid DT in NFL history by guaranteed money. The contract specifics are being worked out, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport indicates that the AAV will be around $32 million per year.

In 123 career NFL games, all with the Chiefs, Jones has 75.5 sacks, 273 tackles and 175 QB hits. The Houston, Miss. native was originally drafted by Kansas City in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.