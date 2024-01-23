HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have scheduled interviews with two former offensive coordinators and a current quarterbacks coach for their OC job.

The two ex-coordinators are Luke Getsy and Alex Van Pelt, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher also will speak with the Raiders.

Getsy, 39, was the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator the past two seasons before he was fired and replaced by Seattle Seahawks OC Shane Waldron. The Bears ranked in the top two in rushing offense each of the past two seasons, but they were 27th in passing this season and last the year before.

Getsy coached quarterback Justin Fields, who could be a trade candidate given Chicago owns the top pick in this year's draft and could be targeting USC QB Caleb Williams. The Raiders are expected to be in the market for a new quarterback be it through trade, free agency or the draft.

Van Pelt, 53, was the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator the past three seasons and previously was the quarterbacks coach for the Bengals and Green Bay Packers. The Browns went 11-6 and made the playoffs despite starting five quarterbacks, but coach Kevin Stefanski decided to overhaul the offensive staff.

Van Pelt coached under Marvin Lewis in Cincinnati. Lewis was an advisor for Antonio Pierce, who was the Raiders interim coach this season before getting the job full time on Friday. NFL Network reported Lewis is expected to join the staff. Pierce and Lewis also worked together at Arizona State from 2020-22.

Pitcher, 37, has been with the Bengals since 2016 and their quarterbacks coach since 2020. Cincinnati could promote him to its vacant offensive coordinator position, but Pitcher has interviews scheduled with multiple teams.

The Raiders also reportedly have requested permission to speak with Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Zac Robinson.

