The Los Angeles Chargers pulled the trigger on a move to ease their salary cap constraints on Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has released wide receiver Mike Williams in a move that will save the team $20 million against the cap.

After seven seasons together, the Chargers are releasing WR Mike Williams, per source. The move will save the Chargers $20 million against their cap and Williams will become a free agent. pic.twitter.com/okV2GrLCRz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Williams, 29, appeared in three games in 2023, tearing his ACL during a Sept. 25 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

A native of Vance, SC, Williams had spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Chargers.

In 88 career games, Williams has hauled in 309 receptions for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Schefter also reports the team restructured the contract of three-time All-Pro outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack will remain a Los Angeles Charger this season and free up salary-cap space for the team by agreeing to restructure his deal, per sources. Mike Williams leaves, Mack stays. https://t.co/fiEAJVjN8n pic.twitter.com/PbnBt4pLzs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Mack, 33, is set to enter the final year of a six-year, $141 million deal signed with the Chicago Bears that carries a cap hit of $38.5 million.

The Buffalo product appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers in 2023, recording 74 tackles and 17.0 sacks.