Report: Bolts release Williams, restructure Mack
The Los Angeles Chargers pulled the trigger on a move to ease their salary cap constraints on Wednesday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has released wide receiver Mike Williams in a move that will save the team $20 million against the cap.
Williams, 29, appeared in three games in 2023, tearing his ACL during a Sept. 25 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
A native of Vance, SC, Williams had spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Chargers.
In 88 career games, Williams has hauled in 309 receptions for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Schefter also reports the team restructured the contract of three-time All-Pro outside linebacker Khalil Mack.
Mack, 33, is set to enter the final year of a six-year, $141 million deal signed with the Chicago Bears that carries a cap hit of $38.5 million.
The Buffalo product appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers in 2023, recording 74 tackles and 17.0 sacks.