MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins activated starting linebacker Jerome Baker from injured reserve on Saturday and placed edge rusher Bradley Chubb on season-ending IR with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Baker missed the past four games because of a knee injury, but his activation clears the way for him to return for Sunday night's matchup against Buffalo that will decide the AFC East. He was limited in practice all week and is questionable entering the game.

Chubb got hurt in the final minutes of a 56-19 blowout loss at Baltimore in Week 17. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Chubb has had surgery and has a “long road” ahead of him.

Also Saturday, Miami elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and linebacker Melvin Ingram to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Veteran cornerback Xavien Howard has already been ruled out.

