The Miami Dolphins are signing veteran linebacker Justin Houston, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The moves comes after the Dolphins' defence suffered numerous blows in recent weeks as they gear up to head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the Wild Card round.

Tom Pelissero adds that the Dolphins are also adding Bruce Irvin to their active roster and Maliik Reed to their practice roster.

The #Dolphins are signing two more veteran pass rushers: Bruce Irvin to the active roster and Malik Reed to the practice squad, per sources.



It all started in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, when star edge rusher Brady Chubb suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

The loss of Chubb was compounded a week later as head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that linebackers Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel are expected to miss the postseason.

Houston, 34, played seven games for the Carolina Panthers this season, racking up five solo tackles and a half.

The four-time Pro Bowler has 112 career sacks in 170 career games.

