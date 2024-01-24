The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Stunner: #Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is out in Miami, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The two sides are mutually parting ways. pic.twitter.com/bFE2OkpV2v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2024

Fangio, 65, joined the Dolphins as defensive coordinator in 2023. Before his time in South Beach, Fangio served as a consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping the team advance to Super Bowl LVII.

The native of Dunmore, Penn., was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019-21.

In his final season in Denver (2021), the Broncos were third in scoring defence (18.9) and eighth in total defence (326.1).

Fangio had also served as a defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears (2015-18), San Francisco 49ers (2011-14) and Stanford (2010).