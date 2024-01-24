Scoreboard

Report: Dolphins, DC Fangio agree to part ways

Published

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Fangio, 65, joined the Dolphins as defensive coordinator in 2023. Before his time in South Beach, Fangio served as a consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping the team advance to Super Bowl LVII.

The native of Dunmore, Penn., was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019-21. 

In his final season in Denver (2021), the Broncos were third in scoring defence (18.9) and eighth in total defence (326.1).

Fangio had also served as a defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears (2015-18), San Francisco 49ers (2011-14) and Stanford (2010). 