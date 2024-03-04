Christian Wilkins is hitting free agency.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Miami Dolphins will not place the franchise tag on the 28-year-old defensive lineman, allowing him to hit the open market.

The #Dolphins will not franchise tag standout DT Christian Wilkins, sources say, meaning the long-time pillar of Miami’s defense will be a free agent. Wilkins will be one of the top free agents regardless of position. pic.twitter.com/NWo4O2cwgl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2024

A defensive end for the first three seasons of his career, Wilkins was converted to defensive tackle in 2022. In 2023, he appeared in 17 games, recording 65 tackles, two fumble recoveries and 9.0 sacks.

A native of Framingham, MA, Wilkins was originally taken with the 13th overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

For his career, Wilkins has recorded 355 tackles, 20.5 sacks and an interception in 81 games over five seasons.