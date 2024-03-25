Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Monday that his team has made an offer to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The addition of Beckham Jr. would add more star power to a Dolphins offence already headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

"Business takes time," McDaniel added of the state of the negotiations.

Beckham spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens, playing on a one-year, $15 million contract. He posted 35 catches for 565 yards with the Ravens.

The 31-year-old missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing knee surgery following an injury during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win.