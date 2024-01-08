Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Austin Mack has signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons, Mack shared on X Monday.

The 26-year-old Ohio State product hauled in 78 receptions for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns this past season for Alouettes.

The Fort Wayne, Ind., native also recorded 103 yards and a touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 110th Grey Cup to help the Alouettes capture their first Grey Cup since 2010.

Mack joined the Alouettes after spending stints with the New York Giants (2020), Tennessee Titans (2021), and the San Francisco 49ers (2021-22).