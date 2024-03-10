SCOREBOARD

Report: Patriots deal QB Jones to Jaguars for late-round pick

New England Patriots Mac Jones - The Canadian Press
Published

The New England Patriots are trading quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a late-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter notes the trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins on Wednesday and Jones passes a physical with the two sides discussing a sixth-round pick. 

In 11 starts last season for New England, his third with the team, Jones threw for a combined 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His struggles led to him being benched on multiple occasions by head coach Bill Belichick in favour of QB Bailey Zappe

The 25-year-old was drafted 15th overall by the Patriots at the 2021 NFL Draft after winning two CFP national championships (2017, 2020) with Alabama. 