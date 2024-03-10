The New England Patriots are trading quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a late-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Trade: Patriots are finalizing a deal to send QB Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources tell ESPN. The trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins Wednesday and he passes a physical. The two sides were discussing a 6th-round pick, per sources.



Jones was… pic.twitter.com/dOceAGDDTm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2024

ESPN's Adam Schefter notes the trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins on Wednesday and Jones passes a physical with the two sides discussing a sixth-round pick.

In 11 starts last season for New England, his third with the team, Jones threw for a combined 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His struggles led to him being benched on multiple occasions by head coach Bill Belichick in favour of QB Bailey Zappe.

The 25-year-old was drafted 15th overall by the Patriots at the 2021 NFL Draft after winning two CFP national championships (2017, 2020) with Alabama.