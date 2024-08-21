New generation of Canadian players taking hold across the NFL

There is a new generation of Canadian players taking hold across the National Football League.

New in terms of numbers, roles, importance and where they line up on the field.

Canada is no longer a nation whose contribution to the NFL is the occasional kicker or offensive lineman, with all due respect to those positions.

In fact, what was once a trickle of players from north of the border has turned into a steady flow, to the point that an important milestone has been crossed this summer.

When training camps opened, it was possible to fill out offensive and defensive NFL depth charts made up entirely of players from Canada, an exercise that speaks not only to the overall number of Canadians in the NFL but the diversity of positions they play as well.

Quarterback Nathan Rourke’s recent return to the CFL after training camp releases from the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons has created an important void in the depth chart of a Team Canada all-22 NFL roster for now.

But given the current development of players from Canada, one hopes it won’t last long.

See the full offensive roster breakdown here

“The NFL is the pinnacle of the sport and seeing so many guys eventually making it, that’s a huge accomplishment,” said Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Eli Ankou, who at age 30 is the second-most tenured member among the 34 Canadians currently participating in NFL camps this summer. “Seeing so many guys coming up, it’s a very reassuring feeling that the sport is growing in Canada and that the culture is definitely growing itself as well.”

Not all that long ago, avid football fans might know who the Canadian players were, but you rarely saw them on highlight shows.

The modern class is different, with more positional diversity and a higher degree of athleticism than ever before, giving Canadians a much stronger presence in the American game.

“The first dudes in the league from Canada were big guys, big lineman and whatnot,” said New York Giants defensive back Jonathan Sutherland. “Now that we’re getting the wave with skill players too. It just motivates me even more, honestly.”

The five most recent draft classes tell the story of Canada’s modern class of NFL players very well.

Since 2020 there have been 18 Canadians selected in the NFL Draft – 14 within the first four rounds and four in rounds five to seven. They consist of four offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three defensive linemen, three receivers, two running backs and two tight ends.

All of them remain in the NFL to this day.

“It’s just really awesome to see how rapidly the amount of Canadians is growing in the National Football League,” said Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson, who played at the University of Guelph and then transferred to Ole Miss where he grabbed the NFL’s attention.

“I remember in college, watching guys like Neville Gallimore and Chase Claypool, those were guys I saw … Me being in the next group and then having guys after me. It just crazy to see how fast more and more of us are getting there.”

ContentId(1.2164426): St-Juste, Sutherland eager to help pave the way for future Canadian NFL players

A few things stand out about this generation of Canadian NFLers.

For one, they have grown up with their sights locked in on the NFL, despite being in a country where there is no clear or easy path to make that happen.

“It’s just guys that are dedicating their lives to football, really,” said Robinson. “And then guys are taking their shot down south.”

When and how to take that shot down south are questions that don’t have simple answers.

That’s why every player has to create their own road map to getting to the NFL, one uniquely tailored to their own requirements and resources, usually involving considerable sacrifice along the way.

“Every single one of these athletes from Canada who are playing in the NFL, their journeys have been dramatically different,” said Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa. “But it’s crazy to see how beautiful the end goal came out.”

Though their paths may be unique, arriving at the same destination has fostered a brotherhood among the Canadian players, a mutual recognition and respect for what it’s taken to get here.

“We all pretty much know it was a journey to get to this point, especially coming from Canada,” said Carolina Panthers linebacker Luiji Vilain. “We all went through similarities, some differences, but at the end of the day it takes a lot coming from Canada. We all have respect for one another, and we root for one another.”

The comradery among Canadian players is most visible after games, when Canadians from opposing teams can be seeing mingling or swapping jerseys.

“We’re not many but we’re very tight,” said Luketa. “I feel like jersey swaps after games, that’s the law.”

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals

For a veteran like Ankou, it’s been remarkable to watch that comradery grow with the number of Canadians in the league.

“Once you’re in the league, man, we all have each other on social media and follow each other’s careers,” said Ankou. “It’s really cool to see that develop.”

The evolving culture of NFL Canadians is built on some common traits. One is understanding they have to overcome doubts because of where they come from.

“You definitely have a lot of pride and a chip on your shoulder because, to be honest, I don’t want to say they don’t take us seriously, but there is definitely a curve you’ve got to hit, coming from Canada,” said Villain. “You have to prove yourself – not only on the field, off the field, all that stuff.”

Another is a humility that comes from the roads on which they’ve travelled.

“It comes from humble beginnings, honestly,” said Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. “We know how hard it was to make it, how many sacrifices … it doesn’t matter if you’re year one or year five or year 10 in the NFL, every time we step on that field we’re grateful to make it.”

Tied into that humility is a commitment to seed the ground upon which they travelled by giving back, serving as role models and inspiring the next generation of Canadian players by putting on camps and helping to raise funds for amateur teams.

It’s a recognition that the road they’ve left behind them is still difficult to navigate, and compels them to pay it forward, inspiring the next generation.

“I remember when we were younger they tried to tell use our dreams are too far-fetched and outlandish. But look at us. We’re living our wildest dreams and aspirations at the highest levels,” said Luketa, who hosted 14 NFL players this summer for a July 4 camp in Ottawa this year. “The fact that we are able to come back home and invest in our communities. These kids are the future. They are going to be the next trailblazers.”

Canada’s NFL players have formed a distinct culture, products of a find-a-way mentality that befits the sport they play, and which should continue to fuel growth in their numbers in the years ahead.