NFL Championship Weekend, Australian Open final highlights action on TSN, TSN+

It’s a full slate of action this weekend on TSN and TSN+ including Championship weekend the NFL Playoffs, the Australian Open finals, NBA, PWHL, and more.

NFL Championship Weekend

The NFL playoffs continue on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Lamar Jackson and the No.1 seeded Baltimore Ravens for the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Watch the Chiefs take on the Ravens LIVE Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on TSN 1/3/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Mahomes and the Chiefs survived a back and forth battle 27-24 with the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round in order to make it to the AFC Championship Game.

The two-time MVP threw for 215 yards with two touchdowns while star tight end Travis Kelce had 75 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Baltimore rolled passed the Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional Round to advance to Championship Weekend.

Jackson threw for 152 yards with two passing touchdowns and added 100 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns in the victory.

The 27-year-old had an MVP-calibre season, leading the Ravens (13-4) to the best overall record in the NFL and ended the season winning six of their past seven games, with the only loss coming in Week 18 with the starters resting. Jacksonthrew for a career high 3,678 yards, while adding another 821 on the ground.

Coverage then moves to Levi's Stadium where Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will host the Jared Goff and the upstart Detroit Lions in a battle to represent the NFC at the Super Bowl.

Watch the 49ers battle the Lions LIVE Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The 49ers recorded a nail-biting 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round in the pouring rain.

Purdy threw for 252 yard with a touchdown in the victory while star running back Christian McCaffrey added 98 rushing yards with two touchdowns.

The Lions are playing their first NFC Championship Game for the first time since they lost 41-10 to Washington in 1992.

Goff threw for 287 yards with two touchdowns for the victory while Amon-Ra St. Brown added 77 receiving yards with a touchdown.

Detroit is playing in their first road playoff game since losing 26-6 to the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 during Wildcard Weekend and are looking for the first road win since beating the 49ers 31-27 in the 1957 NFL Divisional Round.

TSN will also bring viewers coverage at the conclusion of the NFC Championship Game, which includes post-game celebrations and early analysis of the Super Bowl LVII matchup

Australian Open

The Australian Open concludes this weekend with the finals of each respective bracket beginning with No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka taking on No. 12 seed Qinwen Zheng in the Women's Final early Saturday morning.

Watch Sabalenka take on Zheng in the Australian Open Women's Final LIVE Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT across the TSN Network, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Sabalenka dispitched No. 4 seeded Coco Gauff in straight sets on Thursday 7-6, 6-4 in the semifinals while Zheng took down Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, to advance to the finals.

The tournament wraps up on Sunday morning with the Men's Final as No. 3 seeded Daniil Medvedev takes on No. 4 seed Jannik Sinner with both players looking for their first Australian Open title.

Watch Medvedev battle Sinner LIVE Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT across the TSN Network, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Medvedev rallied from two sets down to defeat Alexander Zverev in five sets in the semifinals while Sinner upset No.1 seed Novak Djokovic in four sets to advance to the final.

NBA on TSN, TSN+

Weekend basketball action begins with Luka Doncic at the Dallas Mavericks taking on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Watch the Mavericks face the Hawks LIVE Friday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Mavericks and Hawks are both trying to snap three-game losing streaks and are pushing to remain in playoff contention in their respective conferences.

Viewers can also watch Doc Rivers make his coaching debut behind the Milwaukee Bucks bench as they take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN+.

Saturday's coverage features an NBA tripleheader beginning with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat tipping off against O.G. Anunoby and the New York Knicks.

Watch the Heat tip off against the Knicks LIVE Saturday at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Coverage then moves to Ball Arena where Jamal Murray and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets host Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Watch the Nuggets take on the 76ers LIVE Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The tripleheader wraps up with a rematch of last year's Western Conference semifinals as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Kings battle Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Watch the Lakers battle the Warriors LIVE Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on TSN3/4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Subscribers to TSN+ can also watch Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers face Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The weekend NBA coverage wraps up with RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors taking on Young and the Hawks on Sunday evening.

Watch the Raptors play the Hawks LIVE Sunday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

PWHL on TSN

The PWHL season continues on Friday night as Toronto looks for their second win of the season against New York.

Watch Toronto host New York LIVE Friday at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on TSN1/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Brittany Howard scored Toronto's lone goal and Erica Howe recorded 17 saves in a 3-1 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday.

New York is coming off a solid 4-1 victory over Boston on Jan 20 that saw forward Jade Downie-Landry record a hat trick and goaltender Corinne Schroeder make 32 of 33 stops.

Golf on TSN, TSN+

Coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open continues with the third round on Friday beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on TSN3, TSN+, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Farmers Insurance Open wraps up on Saturday with the final round on TSN1/5, TSN+, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.