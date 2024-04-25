NFL Draft Day Blog: Follow all the news and rumours from Detroit

Draft day has finally arrived.

The country's best college players are in Detroit to find out the next stop in their football careers.

The Chicago Bears own the first overall pick and are expected to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022. Fellow quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (LSU), Drake Maye (North Carolina) and J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) are all expected to be selected in the top-10 while Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is considered the best wide receiver in the class.

Who's next after Williams?

ContentId(1.2109185): After Williams, picking the best destination for the other top QBs in the NFL Draft

Caleb Williams is a lock to go first overall after throwing for 3,633 yards with 30 touchdowns and five interceptions with the Trojans last season.

But, which top quarterback will be selected next?

The Washington Commanders and New England Patriots have the second and third picks, respectively, with both franchises in need of a starting quarterback.

TSN's Davis Sanchez and Dave Naylor discuss the best destinations for the remaining QBs

Daniels has no problem playing for Commanders

ContentId(1.2107887): Is Jayden Daniels a lock to Commanders with the No. 2 pick?

LSU's Jayden Daniels, who captured the NCAA's Heisman Trophy this past season, is expected by many to be selected by the Commanders with the second overall pick.

The 23-year-old says he has no issues playing in Washington after speculation that he didn't want to join the Commanders, who finished last in the NFC East with a 4-13 record.

“I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called,” Daniels said Wednesday. “Whoever calls my phone, whoever gives the card to the Commissioner that says my name, I’m blessed to go and they’re gonna get my all."

Daniels threw for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions for the Tigers in 2023, his fifth year of college ball.