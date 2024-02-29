The "Tush Push" doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Chris Simms on Thursday that the league see no reason to ban the play frequently used successfully by the Philadelphia Eagles.

A quarterback sneak, the "Tush Push" sees offensive linemen shove the QB, normally Jalen Hurts, forward in short-yardage plays. The Eagles' success rate in 2023 approached 95 per cent.

“Don’t punish a team that strategically does it well,” Vincent said.

Vincent, who spent 16 seasons in the league as a cornerback from 1992 to 2006 with the Miami Dolphins, Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Washington, said that while the topic was not even broached by the league's competition committee when they met earlier this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis because there was no outcry over it, teams will have the opportunity to weigh in on the play at an upcoming league meeting.