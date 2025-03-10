Keep up with all the latest news an rumours from the NFL in TSN.ca's Free Agency Blog

Steelers checking on Rodgers

Fresh off acquiring wide receiver D.K. Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to explore ways to revamp their offence and are reportedly considering former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Pittsburgh will continue talks with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields but that the four-time MVP has also emerged as an option.

Rodgers, 41, is set to become a free agent after the Jets announced he would be released after two disappointing seasons in New York. The team finished 5-12 last year, second last in the AFC East. The 10-time Pro Bowler passed for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns.

The Steelers finished 10-7 last season and were eliminated by the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Fields, who the Steelers acquired in a trade last offseason, remains in talks with both Pittsburgh and the Jets. He started six games for the Steelers last season before Wilson took over the the remainder of the season.

Broncos give DT Jones three-year deal

The Denver Broncos and defensive tackle D.J. Jones have agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal that includes $26 million guaranteed, according to EPSN's Adam Schefter.

Jones, 30, played all 17 games with the Broncos last season, recording one sack and 42 combined tackles.

Rankins to sign with Texans

Veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini.

He was with the team in 2023 before spending 2024 with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he posted 18 total tackles and one sack in seven games.

Lions re-sign LB Barnes, Turner

The Detroit Lions have signed LB Derrick Barnes to a contract extension through the 2027 season. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the deal is worth $24 million in base salary over three years, with the first two years guaranteed at $16 million. The contract also includes $500K in incentives for each season.

Barnes has suited up in 51 games with the Lions over four years (26 starts) recording 194 combined tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

The team also re-signed linebacker Ezekiel Turner, who played nine games with the team last season, recording 12 tackles and three QB hits as a Lion.