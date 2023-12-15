The NFL season rolls into Week 15 and RedZone will once again bring you all of the critical plays and scoring action from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are seven games in the 1pm window and three games in the 4pm window as the race for the postseason heats up.

NFL RedZone streams LIVE Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN+.

Here are two players to watch on RedZone in Week 15.

Justin Fields Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears (5-8) have won three of their past four and find themselves just a game out of a wild-card spot in the NFC after a 1-5 start to the season.

Third-year quarterback Justin Fields has been the catalyst for the late-season surge, as he's returned from a four-game injury absence to throw for 609 yards and two touchdowns and add 221 yards and a touchdown on the ground over the last three contests.

Most importantly, he's cut down on the turnovers, with no interceptions thrown and two fumbles lost since returning. In his first six games of the year before getting hurt, he accounted for eight turnovers.

Fields has a lot to play for in the final four games of the year, regardless of whether the Bears are competing for a playoff spot.

A lot of discussion has circulated around whether the Bears should commit long-term to the dynamic 24-year-old, considering they're set to have the top pick in the 2024 draft by virtue of a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Fields leads all QBs in rushing yards over the past two seasons, but he also leads all QBs in fumbles over that time frame and has a 6-18 record as a starter.

The final four games of the season will provide Fields an opportunity to prove he is worth the commitment from the franchise, and a strong performance on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns' top-ranked passing defence is a perfect place to start.

One connection to watch that has thrived this season is Fields passing to D.J. Moore, who was acquired from the Panthers in the off-season trade that also netted the Bears this year's potential top pick.

In their eight full games played together, Moore has 51 catches for 809 yards and seven touchdowns, compared to just 25 catches for 262 yards and no scores without Fields.

1pm on RedZone

Atlanta @ Carolina

NY Jets @ Miami

Houston @ Tennessee

Kansas City @ New England

Chicago @ Cleveland

NY Giants @ New Orleans

Tampa Bay @ Green Bay

Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) have reeled off five straight wins - including a 33-13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last week - to surge to the top of the NFC East standings.

The league's highest-scoring offence has scored at least 33 points in five straight, and QB Dak Prescott has emerged as a strong candidate for MVP in recent weeks.

Prescott has thrown for 1,494 yards and 15 touchdowns in his last five games, with just one interception in that span.

He was especially brilliant in Week 10 in a 49-17 victory against the New York Giants to kickstart the current winning streak. Prescott threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in just over three quarters of action - he rested the fourth quarter with the game in hand.

Dallas is in the midst of a difficult stretch to end the season - of their final six games on the schedule, five opponents hold or are tied for a playoff spot, including their opponent on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo's defence ranks sixth in points allowed and 11th in passing yards allowed. If Prescott can continue his hot streak, he can solidify his MVP bid. He is fourth in passing yards (3,505) and leads the NFL in passing TDs (28).

Prescott's favourite target this year has been wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and that connection will need to stay online to threaten the Bills on Sunday.

Lamb has caught a touchdown pass in each of the Cowboys' last five games, and has eight on the season. He ranks third in the NFL in catches (96) and receiving yards (1,253) entering Week 15.

4pm on RedZone

San Francisco @ Arizona

Washington @ LA Rams

4:25pm on RedZone

Dallas @ Buffalo