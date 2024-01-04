The NFL season concludes in Week 18 and RedZone will feature games that will decide the NFC South, NFC East, AFC South as well as Wild Card races around the league.

There are six games in the 1pm window and seven games in the 4pm window as the regular season comes to an end.

Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Etienne Jr.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one win away from defending their AFC South crown and booking their place in the NFL playoffs and will have the chance to do so on the road on Sunday.

With the health status of quarterback Trevor Lawrence up in the air heading into their pivotal clash with the Tennessee Titans, one player the Jaguars should depend on to secure the victory is running back Travis Etienne Jr.

The 24-year-old comes into the game off one of his best performances of the season, a 102-yard, two touchdown haul in a 26-0 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

That win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Jaguars and put them back on track to attempt to retain the division title.

The running back is excited by the chance of playing with a shot at the postseason on the line.

“As a competitor, what else could you want?” Etienne Jr. said to the media on Wednesday. “When we signed up for this in January, when we started coming here in OTAs we wanted a shot at the playoffs and I feel like we have a shot here by controlling our own fate. We couldn’t ask for a better scenario. I know the journey of how we got here wasn’t as smooth as we wanted it to be, but we’re here and I feel like that’s all that matters. We’re going to lock in this weekend and get the job done.”

Etienne Jr. eclipsed the 100-yard mark one other time this season when he went for 136 yards and two majors against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

Overall, Etienne Jr. has four multi-touchdown games during the 2023 season and enters the weekend tied with Derrick Henry for eighth in rushing touchdowns with 11 on the year.

While the Jaguars beat the Titans the first time they met this season, the Jennings, La., native did not have a huge game, rushing the ball 12 times for 53 yards.

1pm on RedZone

Cleveland @ Cincinnati

Minnesota @ Detroit

Jacksonville @ Tennessee

NY Jets @ New England

Atlanta @ New Orleans

Tampa Bay @ Carolina

Jordan Love Green Bay Packers

Last season, the Green Bay Packers said goodbye to long-time starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers after missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record. This year, they are a win away from returning to the postseason and a lot of that is thanks to the play of the new guy at the position, Jordan Love.

It has been an up and down season for Love as he has adjusted to a starting role in the NFL for the first time, but down the stretch, he caught fire as the Packers made their push for the playoffs.

The Packers are 5-2 in their last seven games and Love has thrown 16 touchdowns and only one interception over that span for an overall QB rating of 109.9.

Love struggled in the middle of the season, most notably exemplified by a three interception game with a career low 32.2 rating against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

The 25-year-old can lead the Packers into the playoffs with a win over the Chicago Bears, the team it all started against this season for Love, as he completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 1 victory at Soldier Field.

“I think just the opportunity that we have in front of us to win and get in the playoffs, obviously after the year we’ve had, a lot of ups and downs, I think just putting ourselves in this position, it’s awesome and it’s obviously a huge game this weekend,” Love told the media on Wednesday.

The Packers are currently sitting in the seventh and final playoff position in the NFC and while a victory guarantees them a place in the tournament, there are ways for them to advance even if they are not able to beat the rival Bears on Sunday.

4:25pm on RedZone

Chicago @ Green Bay

Denver @ Las Vegas

Philadelphia @ New York

Seattle @ Arizona

Kansas City @ Los Angeles

LA Rams @ San Francisco

Dallas @ Washington