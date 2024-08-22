No shortage of talent on Canada's All-22 NFL defence
The modern class of NFL players from the north brings positional diversity and a higher degree of athleticism than ever before, giving Canadians a much stronger presence in the American game.
After revealing the All-Canadian Team offence Wednesday, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor unveils the defensive side of the ball today.
DL Nathan Shepherd, New Orleans Saints
Hometown: Ajax, Ont.
High School: J. Clarke Richardson (Ajax)
University: Simon Fraser/Fort Hayes State
NFL Entry: Third-round selection of the New York Jets in 2018
Spent five seasons with the Jets, before moving to New Orleans as a free agent in 2023. Has nine sacks in 90 NFL games.
DL Neville Gallimore, Miami Dolphins
Hometown: Ottawa
High School: Canada Football Prep, Niagara Falls, Ont.
University: Oklahoma
NFL Entry: Third-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020
Has four sacks and 90 tackles in 52 NFL games. Signed as a free agent in Miami this past winter after four seasons with the Cowboys.
DL Michael Hoecht, Los Angeles Rams
Hometown: Oakville, Ont.
High School: Oakwood, Oakwood Ohio
University: Brown
NFL Entry: College Free Agent 2020.
Played 1,166 snaps last season, mostly along the defensive line. Has 10.5 career sacks in 51 career NFL games.
DL Brent Urban, Baltimore Ravens
Hometown: Mississauga, Ont.
High School: Lorne Park
University: Virginia
NFL Entry: Fourth-round selection by the Ravens in 2014
The senior member of Team Canada has played in 109 NFL games. Along with Baltimore, has also played for Chicago, Tennessee and Dallas.
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga, Chicago Bears
Hometown: Calgary
High School: Notre Dame (Calgary)
University: Oklahoma State
NFL Entry: College Free Agent
Played 321 snaps last season, primarily on special teams.
LB Jesse Luketa, Arizona Cardinals
Hometown: Ottawa
High School: Mercyhurst, Erie, Pa.
University: Penn State
NFL Entry: Seventh-round selection of the Cardinals in 2022.
Played 435 snaps last season, including 122 along the defensive line. Noted for his versatility on defence and special teams.
LB Tavius Robinson, Baltimore Ravens
Hometown, Guelph, Ont.
High School: Guelph Collegiate
University: Guelph/Mississippi
NFL Entry: Fourth-round selection of the Ravens in 2023.
Played 578 snaps in his rookie season, split between defence and special teams. Expected to see his role on defence grow during his second season.
CB Benjamin St-Juste, Washington Commanders
Hometown: Montreal
High School: Vieux Montreal, Montreal
University: Michigan/Minnesota
NFL Entry: Third-round selection of the Commanders in 2021
Has 136 tackles in 37 NFL games. Starting cornerback for Washington this season.
CB Dean Leonard, Los Angeles Chargers
Hometown: Calgary
High School: Notre Dane, Calgary
University: Calgary/Mississippi
NFL Entry: Seventh-round selection of the Chargers in 2022
Played 383 snaps last season, including 197 at wide corner. Listed on Rams depth chart as second-string corner.
S Sydney Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Hometown: London, Ont.
High School: St. Stephen’s, Bradenton, Fla.
University: Illinois
NFL Entry: Third-round selection of the Eagles in 2023
Played 157 snaps as a rookie, including 68 at free safety. Continuing his recovery from an ACL tear in Week 18 last January.
S Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins
Hometown: Coquitlam, B.C.
High School: Bishop O’Dowd, Oakland Calif.
University: Oregon
NFL Entry: Second-round selection of the Dolphins in 2021
Has quickly developed into one of the most respected safeties in the NFL. Five interceptions and four forced fumbles during his first three NFL seasons.
Reserves
Eli Ankou, DL, Buffalo Bills
Matthew Betts, DL, Detroit Lions
Lwal Uguak, DL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tevaughn Campbell, DB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jonathan Sutherland, LB, New York Giants