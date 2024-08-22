No shortage of talent on Canada's All-22 NFL defence

The modern class of NFL players from the north brings positional diversity and a higher degree of athleticism than ever before, giving Canadians a much stronger presence in the American game.

After revealing the All-Canadian Team offence Wednesday, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor unveils the defensive side of the ball today.

DL Nathan Shepherd, New Orleans Saints

Hometown: Ajax, Ont.

High School: J. Clarke Richardson (Ajax)

University: Simon Fraser/Fort Hayes State

NFL Entry: Third-round selection of the New York Jets in 2018

Spent five seasons with the Jets, before moving to New Orleans as a free agent in 2023. Has nine sacks in 90 NFL games.

DL Neville Gallimore, Miami Dolphins

Hometown: Ottawa

High School: Canada Football Prep, Niagara Falls, Ont.

University: Oklahoma

NFL Entry: Third-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020

Has four sacks and 90 tackles in 52 NFL games. Signed as a free agent in Miami this past winter after four seasons with the Cowboys.

DL Michael Hoecht, Los Angeles Rams

Hometown: Oakville, Ont.

High School: Oakwood, Oakwood Ohio

University: Brown

NFL Entry: College Free Agent 2020.

Played 1,166 snaps last season, mostly along the defensive line. Has 10.5 career sacks in 51 career NFL games.

DL Brent Urban, Baltimore Ravens

Hometown: Mississauga, Ont.

High School: Lorne Park

University: Virginia

NFL Entry: Fourth-round selection by the Ravens in 2014

The senior member of Team Canada has played in 109 NFL games. Along with Baltimore, has also played for Chicago, Tennessee and Dallas.

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga, Chicago Bears

Hometown: Calgary

High School: Notre Dame (Calgary)

University: Oklahoma State

NFL Entry: College Free Agent

Played 321 snaps last season, primarily on special teams.

LB Jesse Luketa, Arizona Cardinals

Hometown: Ottawa

High School: Mercyhurst, Erie, Pa.

University: Penn State

NFL Entry: Seventh-round selection of the Cardinals in 2022.

Played 435 snaps last season, including 122 along the defensive line. Noted for his versatility on defence and special teams.

LB Tavius Robinson, Baltimore Ravens

Hometown, Guelph, Ont.

High School: Guelph Collegiate

University: Guelph/Mississippi

NFL Entry: Fourth-round selection of the Ravens in 2023.

Played 578 snaps in his rookie season, split between defence and special teams. Expected to see his role on defence grow during his second season.

CB Benjamin St-Juste, Washington Commanders

Hometown: Montreal

High School: Vieux Montreal, Montreal

University: Michigan/Minnesota

NFL Entry: Third-round selection of the Commanders in 2021

Has 136 tackles in 37 NFL games. Starting cornerback for Washington this season.

CB Dean Leonard, Los Angeles Chargers

Hometown: Calgary

High School: Notre Dane, Calgary

University: Calgary/Mississippi

NFL Entry: Seventh-round selection of the Chargers in 2022

Played 383 snaps last season, including 197 at wide corner. Listed on Rams depth chart as second-string corner.

S Sydney Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Hometown: London, Ont.

High School: St. Stephen’s, Bradenton, Fla.

University: Illinois

NFL Entry: Third-round selection of the Eagles in 2023

Played 157 snaps as a rookie, including 68 at free safety. Continuing his recovery from an ACL tear in Week 18 last January.

S Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

Hometown: Coquitlam, B.C.

High School: Bishop O’Dowd, Oakland Calif.

University: Oregon

NFL Entry: Second-round selection of the Dolphins in 2021

Has quickly developed into one of the most respected safeties in the NFL. Five interceptions and four forced fumbles during his first three NFL seasons.

Reserves

Eli Ankou, DL, Buffalo Bills

Matthew Betts, DL, Detroit Lions

Lwal Uguak, DL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tevaughn Campbell, DB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jonathan Sutherland, LB, New York Giants

Luiji Vilain, LB, Carolina Panthers