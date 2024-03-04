Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will announce a decision on his future at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Kelce's playing future has been a source of speculation since the Eagles' season came to an end with a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round. ESPN reported at the time that Kelce had informed teammates he was retiring after the loss.

Later that week, the 36-year-old declined to specifically address the rumours, saying he would make an official announcement "when it's time."

No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon. — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 4, 2024

"I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. I just don't," Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. "There's too much emotion in the moment. There's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.

"I'm not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. I'm really not. It's just something I think, when it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me, what has led to the career I've had. I don't think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that."

Kelce's contract is expiring as he comes off his 13th in the NFL. He is a six-time All-Pro, earning that honor for the third straight year in 2023.