The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday they have hired Vic Fangio as the team's defensive coordinator.

Fangio, 65, recently parted ways with the Miami Dolphins after being the team's defensive coordinator last season.

The native of Dunmore, Penn., served as a consultant with the Eagles, helping the team advance to Super Bowl LVII.

Fangio was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019-21.

In his final season in Denver (2021), the Broncos were third in scoring defence (18.9) and eighth in total defence (326.1).

Fangio had also served as a defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears (2015-18), San Francisco 49ers (2011-14) and Stanford (2010).