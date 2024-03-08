Patrick Peterson's time with the Pittsburgh Steelers is over.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has cut the veteran cornerback.

Peterson, 33, appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers last season, recording 42 tackles and three interceptions.

A three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, the LSU product spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals followed by two campaigns with the Minnesota Vikings.

For his career, Peterson has recorded 652 tackles, 4.0 sacks and 36 interceptions, including two pick-sixes, in 201 games.

He was set to earn $7 million with a $9.775 million cap hit in 2024. The release will carry a $2.925 million dead cap hit.