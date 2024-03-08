The Pittsburgh Steelers made a second significant subtraction on Friday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has cut wide receiver Allen Robinson III.

Releasing Allen Robinson saves the Steelers $10 million against their cap. https://t.co/IlMmUKjLXz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024

The move comes on the heels of the release of veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson earlier in the day and will save the team $10 million against the salary cap.

Robinson, 30, appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers in 2023. He hauled in 34 receptions for 280 yards, his lowest output in a full season over the course of his 10 year career.

A Pro Bowler in 2015, the Penn State product has appeared in 127 career games for the Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. For his career, Robinson has 562 receptions for 7,028 yards and 43 touchdowns.