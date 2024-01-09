Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed to reporters Tuesday that pass rusher T.J. Watt will miss Sunday's playoff-opener with the Buffalo Bills because of a knee injury.

Watt sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain in the third quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 18 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

The 29-year-old made the Pro Bowl for the sixth straight season in 2023, recording a league-leading 19 sacks and 68 combined tackles.

The Steelers finished the season 10-7, placing third in the AFC North behind the top-seeded Ravens (13-4) and Cleveland Browns (11-5).

Watch every NFL playoff game this winter LIVE on CTV, TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.