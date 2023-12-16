INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee was ejected midway through the second quarter of Saturday's game at Indianapolis for a hard hit on Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who suffered a concussion on the play.

Kazee was flagged for unnecessary roughness after he launched his shoulder into Pittman, who was trying to make a diving catch.

Pittman's teammates immediately surrounded him and some players on both teams took knees as trainers tended to him. He walked off the field after spending a few minutes on the ground. The Colts announced later in the quarter that Pittman had a concussion and would not return.

Pittman, the Colts' leading receiver, had four catches for 78 yards before the hit, giving him 99 receptions for 1,063 yards this season. He fell four catches short of breaking Marvin Harrison's franchise record for consecutive games with eight or more receptions (six).

