The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to finish their season without Damontae Kazee.

The 30-year-old safety has been suspended for the remainder of the season for a hit to the head of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. during Saturday's 30-13 loss.

Kazee will also be suspended for the postseason should the Steelers make the playoffs.

Kazee was ejected for the hit that occurred in the second quarter of the game. Pittman missed the remainder of the game with a suspected concussion.

A native of San Bernardino, CA, Kazee is in his seventh NFL season and second with the Steelers.

The San Diego State product appeared in 14 games this season, recording 61 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

The Steelers (7-7) return to action on Saturday with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6).