Raheem Mostert agreed to a contract extension with the Dolphins that will keep the running back in Miami through the 2025 season, his agent, Brett Tessler, announced Friday.

Mostert, 31, is coming off the best season of his nine-year NFL career, making his first Pro Bowl after rushing for a career-high 1,012 yards with a Dolphins franchise record 21 total touchdowns, three more than receiver Mark Clayton in 1984.

His new contract is worth up to $9.075 million, NFL Network reported.

Mostert played for four teams over his first two seasons before landing with San Francisco in 2016. After six seasons with the 49ers, including a trip to the Super Bowl after the 2019 season, Mostert followed coach Mike McDaniel to Miami on a one-year deal, where he had the two most productive years of his career.

Mostert led Miami in rushing in 2022 with 891 yards. In 2023, Mostert became the Dolphins' first 1,000-yard rusher since Jay Ajayi had 1,272 in 2016. He's also the first player to rush for 1,000 yards in his 30s since Adrian Peterson ran for 1,042 with Washington in 2018 at age 33.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL