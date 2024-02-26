Report: Bengals place franchise tag on WR Higgins
Tee Higgins is staying put in Cincinnati.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bengals placed the franchise tag on the wide receiver Monday morning, keeping him on a one-year deal.
The two sides can still negotiate a long-term extension until the deadline this summer.
Limited to 12 games due to injury last season, Higgins had 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns. He topped the 1,000-yard in 2022 and 2021 after finishing with 908 yards as a rookie in 2020.
More details to follow.