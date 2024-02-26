Tee Higgins is staying put in Cincinnati.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bengals placed the franchise tag on the wide receiver Monday morning, keeping him on a one-year deal.

The franchise tag has now officially been applied to #Bengals WR Tee Higgins, source said. https://t.co/dsoQEeSJFx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024

The two sides can still negotiate a long-term extension until the deadline this summer.

Limited to 12 games due to injury last season, Higgins had 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns. He topped the 1,000-yard in 2022 and 2021 after finishing with 908 yards as a rookie in 2020.

