The Detroit Lions are adding free agent tight end Zach Ertz, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz is signing with the #Lions, per sources.



Ertz will start out on the practice squad, with plans to potentially elevate him for the NFC Championship Game. A boost for the final stretch. pic.twitter.com/0vaDCwUvQu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024

Pelissero adds that Ertz will start out on the practice squad, with plans to potentially elevate him for the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ertz has been a free agent since having his request to be waived by the Arizona Cardinals granted in late November.

In seven regular-season games this season, Ertz has caught 27 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Ertz, 33, captured his first Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

The native Californian played nine seasons with the Eagles (2013-21) after being drafted by them with the 35th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.

After earning a trio of Pro-Bowl nods with the Eagles from 2017-19, Ertz joined the Cardinals mid-season in 2021.

Ertz has played in 151 career NFL games, racking up 709 receptions for 7,434 yards and 46 touchdowns.