Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is drawing interest from around the league to fill vacant defensive coordinator roles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that Staley is meeting with the Green Bay Packers Friday about their defensive coordinator job and is scheduled to meet with the Miami Dolphins about their DC vacancy this weekend. Staley has also drawn interest from the Los Angeles Rams about being a potential Raheem Morris replacement.

Staley was fired from his post as head coach of the Chargers following a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.

Staley had an overall record of 24-25 as head coach.

The Charger also parted ways with general manager Tom Telesco and named Giff Smith the interim head coach and JoJo Wooden as interim general manager.