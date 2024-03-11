Report: Giants acquire star pass-rusher Burns from Panthers, lands five-year, $150 million deal

The New York Giants have acquired star pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a second rounder (39th overall) and fifth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Burns will land a five-year deal worth up to $150 million with $87.5 million guaranteed with his new club, making him the second-highest paid defensive end in the NFL.

The 25-year-old played 16 games last season, recording eight sacks and 50 combined tackles for Carolina. Burns has been named to the Pro Bowl twice (2021, 2022) in his five year career. Over 80 career games since being selected 16th overall by the Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft, Burns has recorded 46 sacks, 246 total tackles, and 18 QB hits.

