The Tennessee Titan have agreed to terms with cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to a four-year, $76 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The contract includes $55 million of guaranteed money and a $20 million signing bonus.

Sneed, 27, was acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday for a 2025 third-round pick as well as a 2024 seventh-round pick flip.

The 6-foot-1 cornerback recorded 60 solo tackles in 2023.

A fourth-round pick (138th overall) by Kansas City in 2020, Sneed helped the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2022 and 2023.