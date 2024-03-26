Report: Sneed, Titans agree to a four-year, $76.4 million deal
Published
The Tennessee Titan have agreed to terms with cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to a four-year, $76 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
The contract includes $55 million of guaranteed money and a $20 million signing bonus.
Sneed, 27, was acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday for a 2025 third-round pick as well as a 2024 seventh-round pick flip.
The 6-foot-1 cornerback recorded 60 solo tackles in 2023.
A fourth-round pick (138th overall) by Kansas City in 2020, Sneed helped the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2022 and 2023.