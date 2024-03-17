The New England Patriots are set to sign former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 26-year-old played 16 games last season, catching 48 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns. His lowest total in all three categories since his rookie season.

Osborn has spent his entire four-year career in Minnesota since being drafted 176th overall by the club in the 2020 NFL Draft.

His best season came in 2021, when he caught 50 passes for 655 yards and seven touchdowns. Osborn started a career high 12 games last season due to injuries to Vikings' receiver Justin Jefferson.

The Ypsilanti, Mich., native has compiled 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns in 59 career games.