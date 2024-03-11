SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers added needed help at pass rusher at the start of free agency, agreeing to a two-year, $20 million contract with Leonard Floyd.

A person familiar with the deal confirmed the sides reached agreement on Monday at the start of the free agent negotiating period. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract can't be signed until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

NFL Network first reported the deal that can be worth up to $24 million and includes $12 million guaranteed.

Finding a book-end pass rusher to team with Nick Bosa was a high priority for San Francisco with Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell and Randy Gregory all set to become free agents this week. The Niners are also planning to release defensive tackle Arik Armstead in a cost-cutting move later this week.

The 31-year-old Floyd matched a career high with 10 1/2 sacks last season for Buffalo. Floyd has 58 sacks in 121 games for Chicago, the Rams and Bills.

The move to add Floyd reunites him with one of his former coaches, Brandon Staley, who was hired as a defensive assistant by San Francisco earlier this offseason.

Staley was an assistant in Chicago for two years with Floyd and defensive coordinator for the Rams in 2020 when Floyd had one of his most productive seasons with 10 1/2 sacks.

San Francisco also gave restricted free agent receiver Jauan Jennings a second-round tender that is worth $4.89 million for 2024. Jennings can still negotiate with other teams, but the Niners can match any offer or get a second-round pick as compensation.

Jennings was a seventh-round pick in 2020. Jennings had 19 catches for 265 yards and a TD in the 2023 regular season. He added 10 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in three playoff games. Jennings caught and threw a TD pass in the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City.

Jennings has 78 catches for 963 yards and seven TDs in 45 games.

The Niners also agreed to a deal to bring back quarterback Brandon Allen, according to his agent Kyle Strongin.

Allen was San Francisco's third-string quarterback last season but didn't see any action. With backup Sam Darnold set to become a free agent, the Niners wanted to retain at least one familiar backup to Brock Purdy.

Allen has made nine starts in 15 career games for Denver and Cincinnati.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl