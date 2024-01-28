San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will not be limited and will play against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Samuel suffered, what Rapoport stated to be a deep shoulder bruise, in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers.

The 28 year old did not play the second half and finished with 24 receiving yards on a pair of catches.

Samuel, a native of Inman, N.C., is in the midst of his best regular season since the 2021 campaign, when he earned Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honours for his 1,405 yards and six touchdowns.

In 15 games this season, Samuel has 892 yards and seven touchdowns.